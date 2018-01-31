Serbian foreign minister to attend meeting of Russian-Serbian commission in Sochi

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will attend a regular meeting of the Russian-Serbian inter-governmental commission for cooperation in trade, the economy and scientific technology, due to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on February 16-17, Ambassador in Moscow Slavenko Terzic told TASS on Wednesday.

"Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will hold talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin at a meeting of the inter-governmental commission on February 16-17, scheduled on the sidelines of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi," the diplomat said adding the two politicians were expected to discuss the entire range of bilateral relations.

The previous meeting of the inter-governmental commission took place in Moscow on September 29, 2017.