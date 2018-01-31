Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Italian ambassador calls to step up dialogue with Russia in all areas

World
January 31, 14:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The embassy will continue showcasing Italy’s best achievements in Russia, Pasquale Terracciano noted

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Italy’s new Ambassador to Moscow Pasquale Terracciano seeks to boost cooperation with Russia in all areas, according to the diplomatic mission’s statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Anti-Russian sanctions hamper economic partnership — Italy’s top diplomat

"I’m determined to actively work in the areas of economy, culture and enhancing political dialogue about numerous issues of common interest," the Italian diplomat said.

The embassy will continue showcasing Italy’s best achievements in Russia, he noted.

On Tuesday, Terracciano presented copies of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

