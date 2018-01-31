Syrian congress participants call for help in reintegration into global community

SOCHI, January 31. /TASS/. Participants of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi have requested for the international community’s help in ensuring the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and in the country’s reintegration into the global community in a joint address.

"We, the participants of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, express our collective wish to bring the ongoing conflict to an end as soon as possible," reads the address, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry. "We all share the same goal: To see peace and stability restored in our homeland and to live peacefully side by side free from violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

"We appeal to all friends of Syria to take all necessary steps with a view to helping our dear country reintegrate into the international community and restore its status as a distinguished member thereof," the document continues.

"As we progress with the political settlement on the basis of UNSCR 2254, we call upon the UN, international humanitarian agencies and international community at large to contribute to the post-conflict recovery and reconstruction of Syria by taking additional measures to ensure the continuous flow of rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all our brothers and sisters who are in need as well as to provide our people with additional aid which would enable the restoration of basic infrastructure assets, including social and economic facilities, and with humanitarian mine action services," the Sochi congress participants said.

The Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, said three documents - a final statement, a joint address and a list of candidates to the constitutional committee - were passed during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi. He added that the list will be handed over to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura for further work "as soon as possible, after minor consultations on certain names.".