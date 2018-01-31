Russian Politics & Diplomacy
New forums in Sochi needed for Syrian settlement — ruling party delegate

World
January 31, 4:38 UTC+3

Some of Syrian opposition members who took part in the congress also spoke in favor of continuing its work

SOCHI, January 31. /TASS/. More forums should come in continuation of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, although it’s too early to speak about possible dates, a delegate from the Ba'ath Party said on Tuesday.

Read also

Constitutional committee created at Syrian congress in Sochi — Lavrov

"We believe that other forums should follow, but it is too early to speak about dates right now," Safwan al-Qudsi said.

Some of Syrian opposition members who took part in the congress also spoke in favor of continuing the forum’s work.

According to organizers, the Syrian congress has brought together 1,511 delegates representing all strata of Syrian society. Most of the delegates (94.5%) are Arabs but there are Kurds, Yazidis, Assyrians, Armenians, Circassians, Chechens, Dagestanis, Abkhazians, Turkomans and the Druze among the delegates. Key regional and international players have been invited as observers. The congress’ key task is to set up a commission to draw up Syria’s new constitution.

