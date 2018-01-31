Syrian moderate opposition voiced interesting ideas in Sochi — Russian diplomat

SOCHI, January 31. /TASS/. Participants of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi representing moderate opposition voiced interesting ideas during the event, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian reconciliation said on Tuesday.

"The congress was attended by representatives of the moderate opposition that comes up with interesting initiatives and can admit their mistakes," Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters at a news conference to sum up the results of the congress.

"I think that members of those groups have a political future in Syria," he added.

The Russian president’s envoy said that the opposition delegates who took part in the country were not the only political force in the country. "Their importance should not be overestimated, there are representatives of other political parties as well," he said.

The Sochi congress was attended by four prominent opposition groups - the Astana platform (led by Randa Kassis), the Moscow platform (led by Qadri Jamil), the Tomorrow of Syria movement (led by Ahmad al-Jarba) and the Syrian National Coordination Body for Democratic Change (led by Haytham Manna).