Moscow calls for global support to process launched in Sochi — Russian diplomat

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Russia calls on the international community to render all possible assistance to processes launched by the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia’s Sochi, the Russian presidential envoy for Syrian settlement said on Tuesday.

"We are convinced that today’s debate, as UN Special Envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura noted in his final speech, will become a good support for the Geneva process. We are absolutely sure of this," Alexander Lavrentyev told reporters.

"The Syrians still have to travel a difficult journey, because most complicated tasks are yet to be solved. All of us - the international community and Russia in the first place - need to render all possible support to those efforts," he continued.

"We hope that the example of the Sochi event and its clear success will give an impetus to the Geneva platform. By closing the congress we de-facto pass the baton to Staffan de Mistura. He is free to use all the achievements of the congress. We are ready to further render all possible assistance in solving those tasks," he said.

"As you know, it all took place within the framework of the established Astana process, which has already proven its efficiency," the diplomat added. "Another meeting in the Astana format is scheduled for late February. There is plenty for us, representatives of the three ceasefire guarantor nations, to discuss. So, we invite you to Astana.".