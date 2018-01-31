Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrians to work for their country despite differences — ruling party delegate

World
January 31, 4:31 UTC+3 SOCHI

"We have taken the right direction and positive changes can already be seen," the delegate said

SOCHI, January 31. /TASS/. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi was successful from all points of view, although it exposed certain differences, a delegate from the Ba'ath Party said on Tuesday.

Read also

Constitutional committee created at Syrian congress in Sochi — Lavrov

"The congress in Sochi was successful from all points of view. This conference brought about the dialogue that we needed so much," Safwan al-Qudsi told reporters. "We have taken the right direction and positive changes can already be seen."

At the same time, he added that although the Sochi forum has exposed certain differences, its participants "are ready to keep working for the benefit of the Syrian people."

Al-Qudsi said that Russia played a special role in Syrian settlement.

"We highly appreciate Russia’s support both at the political arena and in the military aspect," he said.

The forum lasted nine hours. Most of the time, its participants engaged in discussions directly, without any mediation or participation of foreign states. Creating a committee to develop the country’s new constitution has become the main result of the talks. The participants also agreed on basic principles that should lay the foundation for the future Syrian state.

Syrian conflict
