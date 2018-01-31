Russian Politics & Diplomacy
11 members of Riyadh opposition group took part in Sochi congress — Russian diplomat

World
January 31, 4:27 UTC+3 SOCHI

Riyadh opposition members arrived to Sochi as individual delegates, not as representatives of their group

SOCHI, January 31. /TASS/. A total of 11 members of the Syrian opposition’s Riyadh group took part in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on special invitations, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Tuesday.

"About 11 members of the Riyadh group, who received individual invitations, were here in Sochi," he told reporters at a news conference to sum up the results of the congress. "They were here not as representatives of the Riyadh group but as individual delegates who arrived on a special invitation."

The envoy said that organizers of the Sochi congress had no plans of excluding anyone from the dialogue.

"I hope that gradually more and more members of the armed opposition gradually realize the need of taking part in an intra-Syrian dialogue and become motivated to end hostilities and engage in dialogue," he said.

Show more
Topics
Syrian conflict
