Another Astana meeting on Syria due in late February — Russian diplomat

SOCHI, January 30. /TASS/. Another meeting of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations - Russia, Iran and Turkey - will be held in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana in late February, Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday after the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

"Another meeting in the Astana format is scheduled for late February," he said. "There is plenty for us, representatives of the three ceasefire guarantor nations, to discuss. So, we invite you to Astana.".