Donetsk ready to continue disengagement of forces in Donbass

World
January 30, 18:20 UTC+3 DONETSK

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic is ready to implement the Contact Group’s framework agreement on disengagement of forces

DONETSK, January 30. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is ready to continue to implement the Contact Group’s framework agreement on disengagement of forces and weapons in Donbass but it will depend on Kiev’s actions near Stanitsa Luganskaya, Ruslan Yakubov, chief of DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

"There is no point in agreeing further disengagement sections until Kiev finally implements its liabilities concerning disengagement of forces and weapons at the pilot section, in particular in Stanitsa Luganskaya," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

He stressed that the DPR is ready to continue to implement the Minsk agreements and pullout its forces.

A framework agreement on disengagement of forces in Donbass was signed by Ukraine, Russia, the European security watchdog OSCE and the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk in September 2016.

Under the agreement, security zones are to be created at three sections of the line of contact, namely near Petrovskoye (DPR), Zolotoye and Stanitsa Luganskaya (both in the LPR). The agreement envisages withdrawal of armed forces from the line of contact to create security zones at least two kilometers wide and two kilometers deep.

The disengagement process has been concluded near Zolotoye and Petrovskoye. By today, Stanitsa Luganskaya is the only site where disengagement has not taken place.

Ukraine crisis
Реклама