Ambassador to Russia leads Lebanese delegation to Sochi Congress on Syria, says embassy

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar will lead his country’s delegation to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia’s Sochi, an embassy source told TASS on Monday.

"Our delegation led by the Lebanese ambassador is now at the Congress in Sochi," the source said.

Russian Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said earlier in an interview with TASS and RT that invitations to attend the Sochi Congress as observers had been sent to the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China), as well as to Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The Congress is taking place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30. According to the organizers, around 1,600 participants representing all the strata of the Syrian society, have been invited to the event. Most of the participants are Arabs (94.5%) but there are also Kurds, Yazidis, Assyrians, Armenians, Circassians, Chechens, Dagestanis, Abkhazians, Turkomans and the Druze among them. All the main regional and global players have been invited to attend the event as observers.

The Congress is particularly aimed at setting up a commission to draw up a new Syrian constitution.