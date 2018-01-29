Donetsk intelligence spots Ukrainian military equipment near line of contact

DONETSK, January 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has deployed self-propelled artillery platforms and howitzers along the line of contact west of Donetsk, Spokesman for the Operational Command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Monday.

"Our intelligence has spotted artillery sites and weapons banned by the Minsk Agreements in a zone where heavy military equipment must not be deployed," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to Basurin, three Gvozdika propelled artillery platforms and four D-20 howitzers were spotted near the Kurakhovo settlement located 17 kilometers west of Donetsk.

Under the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, signed on February 12, 2015, all weapons with a caliber of above 100 mm must be pulled back to sites located no less than 50 kilometers away from each other, multiple rocket launches, to sites 70 kilometers away, and multiple rocket launchers Tornado-S, Uragan and Smerch and also Tochka missiles, to sites 140 kilometers away from each other. Under an addendum to the Package of Measures, artillery pieces with calibers of 100 mm and less, tanks and 120 mm mortars must also be withdrawn from the line of contact.