Montenegro’s new party to seek lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, says leader

World
January 29, 17:51 UTC+3 BELGRADE

A new political party of Montenegro - Real Montenegro - will seek to restore good relations with Russia, the party leader says

© EPA/BORIS PEJOVIC

BELGRADE, January 29./TASS/. A new political party of Montenegro - Real Montenegro - will seek to restore good relations with Russia, and in particular to see the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the country’s authorities, party leader Marko Milacic told a news conference on Monday, announcing the emergence of a new political force.

Read also

Pence’s visit to Montenegro seeks to stir up anti-Russian hysteria, says politician

"We will stand up for the lifting of sanctions against Russia, as the policy of sanctions is an irresponsible and silly policy," the politician said. Milacic said he planned to bring young people into Montenegro’s politics.

Milacic is a representative of a new generation of Montenegrin opposition leaders, the head of the Resistance to Hopelessness political movement that consistently comes out against Montenegro’s NATO membership. The politician was born in 1985 in Podgorica, graduated from the political science faculty of a local university as specialist in international relations, and then worked in the field of journalism. The authorities have repeatedly put pressure and spied on Milacic for his views and public speeches.

Following the incorporation of Crimea after a coup in Ukraine, Moscow came under sanctions on from the United States and many European countries. The restrictive measures were soon ramped up following Western and Ukrainian claims that Russia was supporting the militias in self-proclaimed republics of Ukraine’s southeast and was involved in the destabilization of Ukraine.

Sanctions vs. Russia
