Israel and Russia exchange information on Syria — ambassador

World
January 29, 13:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the ambassador, Israel respects initiatives such as the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and the Astana process

Israel’s Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren

Israel’s Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Tel Aviv and Moscow have been holding regular consultations on the situation in Syria and exchanging information, Israel’s Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

Kremlin does not share Erdogan’s stance on Israel

According to him, cooperation on Syria between Israel and Russia is "sufficient and positive."

"The main achievement is that we have been holding consultations and exchanging views, and we also exchange information occasionally," he added. "Even though there are some differences between us, I believe that both we and Russia are generally content," Koren said.

According to the ambassador, Israel respected initiatives such as the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and the Astana process, though Tel Aviv does not have a role in either of them.

"Russia has two main uneasy partners - Iran and Turkey - and we do not seek to participate in the Astana process. I think that even if we asked for an invitation and Russia supported us, Turkey and Iran would be totally against it," Koren noted.

