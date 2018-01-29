Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Syria's Daraa

World
January 29, 9:41 UTC+3 BEIT JINN

The area has been severely damaged by combat actions

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIT JINN, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s military from the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria has delivered several tons of humanitarian assistance to the settlements of Beit Jinn and MazraatBeit Jinn in the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa, a TASS correspondent reported.

Read also
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

Russia’s UN envoy calls situation in Raqqa humanitarian disaster

Most recently, local self-defense militias Kharamun, who fought both against terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) and the government forces, signed a ceasefire agreement. The area has been severely damaged by combat actions. However, refugees are returning to Beit Jinn, a spokesman for the Reconciliation Center Leonid Sharshukov said.

"The infrastructure here has been seriously destroyed by active combat actions. A lot of work needs to be done and the province’s administration is determined to do this. Working groups for restoring the settlements have been sent. Some 1,500 refugees have already returned there, although the humanitarian situation is very difficult," he said.

Russian military from the reconciliation center regularly visit the areas liberated from the militants to assess the humanitarian situation there. The Center is tasked with planning and providing humanitarian aid and coordinating the infrastructure’s reconstruction in the war-ravaged regions. Its mission is also to assist the refugees’ return, help the militants who had laid down arms to integrate into a peaceful life and also control the ceasefire implementation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Russia’s first modern supersonic passenger jet can be designed in 7-8 years
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
4
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
5
Putin visits Moscow’s Jewish Museum
6
Russian, Indian portfolio of orders for arms exceeds $4 bln
7
World’s foremost humanoid robot crashes when asked how to tackle corruption in Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама