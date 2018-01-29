Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Syria's Daraa

BEIT JINN, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s military from the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria has delivered several tons of humanitarian assistance to the settlements of Beit Jinn and MazraatBeit Jinn in the southwestern Syrian province of Daraa, a TASS correspondent reported.

Most recently, local self-defense militias Kharamun, who fought both against terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) and the government forces, signed a ceasefire agreement. The area has been severely damaged by combat actions. However, refugees are returning to Beit Jinn, a spokesman for the Reconciliation Center Leonid Sharshukov said.

"The infrastructure here has been seriously destroyed by active combat actions. A lot of work needs to be done and the province’s administration is determined to do this. Working groups for restoring the settlements have been sent. Some 1,500 refugees have already returned there, although the humanitarian situation is very difficult," he said.

Russian military from the reconciliation center regularly visit the areas liberated from the militants to assess the humanitarian situation there. The Center is tasked with planning and providing humanitarian aid and coordinating the infrastructure’s reconstruction in the war-ravaged regions. Its mission is also to assist the refugees’ return, help the militants who had laid down arms to integrate into a peaceful life and also control the ceasefire implementation.