Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and China pose no military threat to Australia, top diplomat says

World
January 29, 5:06 UTC+3 SYDNEY

We undertake military exercises with China as well as other countries in the region and will continue to do so, Julie Bishop stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

SYDNEY, January 29. /TASS/. Russia and China pose no military threat to Australia’s national security, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Monday.

Read also

Vast majority of Russians certain army can shield nation from any threat — poll

"We have a different perspective on Russia and China, clearly. We do not see Russia or China as posing a military threat to Australia," Bishop told Sky News television commenting on the new US National Defense Strategy unveiled by Pentagon Chief James Mattis recently, according to which Russia and China are undermining the existing world order threatening the United States.

"We continue to work closely with China. We undertake military exercises with China as well as other countries in the region and will continue to do so," she stressed.

For his part, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull later told reporters "there is no country in the region that shows any hostile intent towards Australia" other than North Korea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria congress participants arriving in Russia's Sochi
2
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
3
Putin, Netanyahu to discuss Syria, Middle East, bilateral issues
4
Russia and China pose no military threat to Australia, top diplomat says
5
Iraq, Russia may sign series of agreements in late February
6
Two people die in fire at tourist facility on Lake Baikal’s Olkhon Island
7
Russia to continue supplies of RD-180 rocket engines to US — security official
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама