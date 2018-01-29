Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Cyprus incumbent president to face opposition candidate in runoff presidential election

World
January 29, 8:14 UTC+3 NICOSIA

The runoff presidential election will be held in Cyprus on February 4

NICOSIA, January 29. /TASS/. Cyprus’ incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades has won the first round of presidential elections in Cyprus to face Stavros Malas, an AKEL opposition party candidate, in the runoff vote, Cyprus’ central electoral commission said.

UN guard post at the fence that divides the Greek and Turkish Cypriots areas

Russia calls for fair solution to Cyprus issue — Putin

Anatstasiades scored 35.5% of votes thus failing to surpass the 50-percent threshold. So, he will have to face Malas, who won 30.25% of the vote in the first round, in the runoff polling.

Nikolas Papadopoulos, the leader of the Democratic Party (DIKO), won only 25.74% of votes, dropping out of the race for president.

The runoff presidential election will be held in Cyprus on February 4, 2018.

Реклама