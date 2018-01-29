Cyprus incumbent president to face opposition candidate in runoff presidential election

NICOSIA, January 29. /TASS/. Cyprus’ incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades has won the first round of presidential elections in Cyprus to face Stavros Malas, an AKEL opposition party candidate, in the runoff vote, Cyprus’ central electoral commission said.

Anatstasiades scored 35.5% of votes thus failing to surpass the 50-percent threshold. So, he will have to face Malas, who won 30.25% of the vote in the first round, in the runoff polling.

Nikolas Papadopoulos, the leader of the Democratic Party (DIKO), won only 25.74% of votes, dropping out of the race for president.

The runoff presidential election will be held in Cyprus on February 4, 2018.