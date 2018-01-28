Israeli PM says plans to discuss with Putin closer coordination on Syria

TEL AVIV, January 28. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he plans to discuss closer coordination on Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin at talks in Moscow due to take place on Monday.

"Tomorrow I will go to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I will discuss with him various regional developments, enhanced security coordination between the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) and the Russian military forces in Syria and a series of issues that are important - very important - for Israel's security," the press service of the prime minister’s office quoted him as saying at a weekly government meeting.

The Israeli prime minister also said he planned to attend the opening of an exhibit on the 1943 Sobibor uprising at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow.

Israel insists it supports neither of the parties to the Syrian conflict and is not taking part in Syrian settlement talks. However, according to foreign media, Israeli warplanes regularly fly over the Syrian territory to prevent advanced weapons shipments to the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah.

In the autumn of 2015, Israel and Russia established a de-conflicting mechanism and set up a special coordination center under the Israeli General Staff. The move was meant to prevent incidental encounters between the two countries troops in Syria.

The Kremlin press service said on Sunday that President Putin would meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who would pay a brief working visit to Moscow. Their talks are expected to focus on the situation in Syria. Apart from that, the two leaders will take part in events at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center dedicated to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi blockade.

The year 2018 marks the 75th anniversary of WWII’s only successful uprising at Sobibor Nazi death camp.