Two people die in fire at tourist facility on Lake Baikal’s Olkhon Island

World
January 28, 8:06 UTC+3 IRKUTSK

34 people were at the facility at the time of the fire, including eight tourists from South Korea and 24 from China

IRKUTSK, January 28. /TASS/. Two people died in a fire that broke out at a tourist facility on Lake Baikal’s Olkhon Island, a spokesperson for the Irkutsk Region branch of the Russian Investigative Department told TASS on Sunday.

"Two bodies were found, they were badly burnt. Their identity is being established," the source said.

According to the regional health authority, five people were hospitalized. Four of them are citizens of South Korea and one woman is a local resident. Their condition is not life-threatening.

According to rescuers, a total of 34 people were at the facility at the time of the fire, including eight citizens of South Korea and 24 tourists from China. The remaining two were Russians.

