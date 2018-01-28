Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Five people, including two teenagers, killed in southwest Siberia fire

World
January 28, 7:49 UTC+3 OMSK

A total of 46 firefighters took part in extinguishing the blaze

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS, archive

OMSK, January 28. /TASS/. Five people, including two teenagers, died, and seven were injured in a fire that broke out in a company dormitory in southwest Siberia’s Omsk Region, the press service of the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Department said on Sunday.

"Today, at about 5:30 local time (02:30 Moscow time) a five-storey dormitory for employees in the Omsk suburb of Novomoskovsky caught fire. According to initial estimates, five people died, including two minors aged 13 and 14, seven people were injured," the department said.

The region’s health authority said three of the injured were hospitalized, including two in critical condition.

Omsk Region Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe into the incident.

The region’s emergencies service said rescuers evacuated 60 people from the building, about 90 managed to escape on their own. A total of 46 firefighters took part in extinguishing the blaze. The fire was put out at 08:29 local time (5:29 Moscow time).

Violation of fire safety rules is seen as the most likely cause of the fire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to continue supplies of RD-180 rocket engines to US — security official
2
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
3
Number of unemployed Russians to decline by 100,000 this year — ministry
4
US sanctions not to damage Russia’s energy sector - minister
5
Modern terrorism becomes ‘unprecedented threat’ to peace — UN chief
6
Russia, China sign contract on supply of anti-ship missile systems
7
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама