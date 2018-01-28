Five people, including two teenagers, killed in southwest Siberia fire

OMSK, January 28. /TASS/. Five people, including two teenagers, died, and seven were injured in a fire that broke out in a company dormitory in southwest Siberia’s Omsk Region, the press service of the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Department said on Sunday.

"Today, at about 5:30 local time (02:30 Moscow time) a five-storey dormitory for employees in the Omsk suburb of Novomoskovsky caught fire. According to initial estimates, five people died, including two minors aged 13 and 14, seven people were injured," the department said.

The region’s health authority said three of the injured were hospitalized, including two in critical condition.

Omsk Region Prosecutor’s Office has launched a probe into the incident.

The region’s emergencies service said rescuers evacuated 60 people from the building, about 90 managed to escape on their own. A total of 46 firefighters took part in extinguishing the blaze. The fire was put out at 08:29 local time (5:29 Moscow time).

Violation of fire safety rules is seen as the most likely cause of the fire.