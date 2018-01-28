Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Modern terrorism becomes ‘unprecedented threat’ to peace — UN chief

World
January 28, 7:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Modern terrorism is not only different in degree, but also different in nature," he said

Share
1 pages in this article
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Modern terrorism has become an unprecedented threat to peace and security, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday during an African Union meeting in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

"Nothing justifies terrorism. No cause or grievance can ever excuse the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, the destruction of lives and livelihoods, and the creation of panic for its own sake," he said.

"We know that terrorism has unfortunately been with us in different forms across ages and continents. But modern terrorism is being waged on an entirely different scale. It has become an unprecedented threat to international peace, security and development," the UN chief continued.

"Modern terrorism is not only different in degree, but also different in nature - having grown more complex, and with new modus operandi," he added. "And the linkages between terrorism and transnational organized crime are growing every day."

According to Guterres, "the world should never forget that the vast majority of terrorist attacks take place in developing countries."

"The devastating consequences of the threat posed by terrorism in Africa demand collective and comprehensive action," he said. "No single nation, institution, or organization can defeat terrorism in Africa or anywhere else. We need a sustained, cooperative and coordinated approach in tackling this menace."

Gutterres is taking part in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). The event is taking place at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from January 22 to 29, under the theme "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation".

Among other things, African leaders are expected to discuss settlement of regional conflicts, including in the Sahel region, Libya and South Sudan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to continue supplies of RD-180 rocket engines to US — security official
2
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
3
Number of unemployed Russians to decline by 100,000 this year — ministry
4
US sanctions not to damage Russia’s energy sector - minister
5
Modern terrorism becomes ‘unprecedented threat’ to peace — UN chief
6
Russia, China sign contract on supply of anti-ship missile systems
7
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама