Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian citizens fighting in Iraq to be held accountable under local law — ambassador

World
January 28, 0:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iraq and Russia maintain close contacts over the issue

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian citizens who arrived in Iraq to join the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) will be held accountable for their actions under the Iraqi law if proved guilty, Iraq’s Ambassador in Moscow Haidar Mansour Hadi said in an interview with TASS.

Iraq and Russia maintain close contacts over the issue, he added.

"If they are guilty they will be tried by the Iraqi law. If they are not guilty, there is coordination between two parties and then they will come back if the Russian government allows them," Hadi said.

There are still Russian women and underage children in Iraq, according to the diplomat.

"Some of them [are] in Bagdad. Some are in the detention centers, probably around Mosul because most of the fighters were fighting in Mosul," Hadi said.

"We are working together - both sides - trying to collect information on how many children, how many women, how many fighters are still alive in Iraq, who are under captivity," he said.

According to the ambassador, the Iraqi embassy helps to evacuate the children to Russia.

"I think that is about 23 children plus, I think, four women. They returned to Russia. So we are working together to try to bring them all home," he said.

Hadi pointed out that the women who had arrived in Iraq but "were not involved in any fighting or any killing of Iraqi civilians, they will be free to leave the country.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to continue supplies of RD-180 rocket engines to US — security official
2
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
3
Number of unemployed Russians to decline by 100,000 this year — ministry
4
US sanctions not to damage Russia’s energy sector - minister
5
Modern terrorism becomes ‘unprecedented threat’ to peace — UN chief
6
Russia, China sign contract on supply of anti-ship missile systems
7
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама