Russia invited to international conference in Kuwait on Iraq — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia has been invited to an international conference in Kuwait on Iraq’s post-war reconstruction and is expected to send a high-level delegation, Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi said in an interview with TASS.

"There is an important conference coming up in Kuwait, in the middle of February," Hadi said. "Russia has received an official invitation and will be participating with, as far as I know, a high level delegation."

The ambassador pointed out that there are no activities of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and special services are trying to stamp out the network of "sleeping cells".

Along with this, Hadi added that Russia’s military and political support in Iraq was one of the reasons "why we won the war against ISIS."

The Iraqi ambassador hailed the work of "the information center in Iraq which joined efforts of the Russians, Iraqis and Iranians, and Syrians as well."

"So the Russian support will continue throughout the next phase [the country’s post-war reconstruction]," he concluded.