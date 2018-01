PRAGUE, January 27. /TASS/. Milos Zeman has been reelected Czech president, the Czech Statistical Office said releasing official results of Saturday’s run-off.

Zeman took 51.36% of the vote against Jiri Drahos, the former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, who has 48.63% of the vote. Voter turnout was 66.6%.

Voters in Prague and neighboring regions cast ballots for Jiri Drahos, whereas the rest Czech regions voted for Milos Zeman.