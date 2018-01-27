Syrian opposition to announce decision on participation in Sochi Congress on January 27

VIENNA, January 27. /TASS/. The Syrian negotiations committee will announce its decision concerning participation in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, due in Sochi on January 29-30, on Saturday, January 27, the committee’s spokesman Yahya al-Aridi said.

According to him, on Saturday, the committee’s head will address a press conference and announce whether the committee would take part in the Sochi event.

Yahya al-Aridi added that difficult talks were underway, particularly on a high level, and some difficult decisions were to be made. At the same time, he pointed out that the opposition had strong beliefs regarding the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.

The guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Iran and Turkey - announced at a meeting held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana in December 2017 that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress would take place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30. Participants are expected to work out a new Syrian constitution and discuss preparations for the UN-sponsored elections. Around 1,500 representatives of various Syrian political forces are expected to participate in the event.