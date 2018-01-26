Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State

World
January 26, 19:45 UTC+3

According to the Syrian diplomat, the UK and France are following the United States "like a blind man following another blind man"

Syria's Aleppo

Syria's Aleppo

© EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

VIENNA, January 26. /TASS/. Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and head of the Syrian government delegation to the intra-Syrian talks Bashar al-Jaafari has accused the United States of supporting Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia).

Read also

Islamic State may set eyes on Central Asia, top diplomat warns

"How can a country like the United States, which has given birth to Islamic State, which has been supporting and defending Islamic State, which continues to fight for Islamic State, a country, which has been violating Syria’s sovereignty by its military presence in our country and negating international laws and conventions, how can a country, which has the blood of the Syrian people on its hands, speak about a political solution and Syria’s future?," he said on Friday after a two-day meeting on Syria at the United Nations office in Vienna.

He voiced criticism of each of the five nations (the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia and Jordan), which had come out with an unofficial document on Syrian settlement at a meeting in Washington on January 12. According to al-Jafaari, the UK and France are following the United States "like a blind man following another blind man." Jordan, in his words, has opened its borders to terrorists to become "a place for seven training camps for terrorists." As for Saudi Arabia, he called it ironically "a pinnacle of democracy and a beacon of freedom in the East."

Neither of these five has the right to dictate its will to the Syrian people, he stressed.

