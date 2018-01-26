United States expands sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The US Administration extended the list of companies and individuals in Russia and other countries covered by unilateral sanctions introduced in connection with developments in Ukraine. The relevant notice was posted on Friday on the website of the US Treasury Department.

Twenty one individuals were added to the sanction list, mainly citizens of Russia and Ukraine.

The list of legal entities falling under sanctions now includes Russian power machine-building company Power Machines, which is among top ten global industry leaders by capacity of installed equipment.

The US also introduced sanctions against Technopromexport, an affiliate of the Russian state-owned corporation Rostec, together with its general director Sergei Topor-Gilka. Ukraine-related sanctions affect seven other Russian companies also.

Twelve affiliates of Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz were included this time into the list of US sectoral sanctions against Russia.