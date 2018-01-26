Kiev’s court of appeals rules to place ex-president of Georgia under house arrest

KIEV, January 26. /TASS/. Kiev’s court of appeals on Friday ruled to place Mikhail Saakashvili, the former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa who now leads the Ukrainian opposition Movement of New Forces, under home arrest.

The court partially upheld the motion of the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office and ruled Saakashvili be placed under home arrest from 22:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time) to 07:00 a.m. local time (08:00 a.m. Moscow time) on the following day.

On December 5, 2017, Saakashvili was detained by the Ukrainian Security Service on charges of cooperation with criminal groups and organization of rallies. Apart from that, he was charged with receiving about 500,000 US dollars from Russia to finance anti-government rallies. However his supporters put up fierce resistance to the police and managed to have him freed. On December 8, 2017, Saakashvili was ultimately detained to be released several days later by Kiev’s Pechersky district court. Saakashvili has been denying all accusations, saying they are politically motivated.