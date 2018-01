MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Russia on May 24-25 is under consideration, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"The French leader is expected to visit Moscow on May 24, while on May 25 he will go to St. Petersburg to attend the SPIEF 2018 International Economic Forum," the source said.

According to earlier reports, Macron accepted an invitation to make a visit to Russia in 2018.