UK prime minister to speak in Davos about use of Telegram by terrorists

World
January 25, 10:36 UTC+3 LONDON

In late October 2017, Telegram’s creator Pavel Durov reported that the messenger had blocked more than 8,500 terrorism-related channels

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

LONDON, January 25. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Theresa May plans to mention Telegram as a negative example of how internet apps may become a useful tool in the hands of terrorists and criminals at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Excerpts from her speech were sent to TASS by the prime minister’s Press Office.

Read also

Court fines messenger Telegram $14,000 for refusal to share info with FSB

Speaking about the necessity for internet giants to be more active in automatic removal of extremism-related information, she will note, "And just as these big companies need to step up, so we also need cross-industry responses because smaller platforms can quickly become home to criminals and terrorists." "We have seen that happen with Telegram. And we need to see more co-operation from smaller platforms like this. No-one wants to be known as "the terrorists’ platform" or the first choice app for paedophiles," the Press Office quoted May’s speech.

In late October 2017, Telegram’s creator Pavel Durov reported that the messenger had blocked more than 8,500 terrorism-related channels during the month. He noted that Telegram "prohibits any form of violence propaganda."

Regarding responsibility of such large market players as Google, Facebook and Twitter, May plans to say, "Technology companies still need to go further in stepping up to their responsibilities for dealing with harmful and illegal online activity. These companies simply cannot stand by while their platforms are used to facilitate child abuse, modern slavery or the spreading of terrorist and extremist content." According to the UK prime minister, investors should contribute to the fight for the clean internet by being more scrupulous when choosing projects. "Investors can play a vital role by considering the social impact of the tech companies they are investing in - and urge them to use their influence to ensure these issues are taken seriously," the Press Office cited May’s speech.

