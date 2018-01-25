Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Search operation for missing fishing vessel in Sea of Japan to continue round-the-clock

World
January 25, 9:45 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

According to preliminary information, there are 21 people aboard the ship

VLADIVOSTOK, January 25. /TASS/. A search operation for the Vostok fishery vessel that went missing n the Sea of Japan will continue on a round-the-clock basis, the Vladivostok Maritime Rescue Coordination Center told TASS.

"The search and rescue operation will continue on a 24-hour basis," a center official said.

The Fesco Diomid ship, that earlier discovered an emergency radio beacon, two life jackets, daily waste, a barrel and the coil of a mooring line, is working in the search area. Two Mi-8 helicopters are searching for the vessel by air, and a Be-200 aircraft is expected to arrive. All passing vessels had been informed about the accident.

On January 25 at 08:10 local time (01:00 Moscow time), captain of the Vladivostok Maritime Rescue Coordination Center reported to the Emergencies Management Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate that an emergency radio beacon belonging to the Vostok fishery vessel went off 200 km south of Gamov Cape. The vessel, built in 1985, is assigned to the port of Nevelsk and is operated by the DV-Flot company. It is 53.32 meters long, 8.7 meters wide, its hull height is 3.75 meters and deadweight capacity is 370 tonnes. According to preliminary information, there are 21 people aboard the ship.

