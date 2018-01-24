Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss preparations for Syria peace congress

World
January 24, 20:55 UTC+3

Earlier Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone about the situation near Afrin, where Turkey is conducting a military operation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has focused on preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in a phone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Implementing contacts of the two countries’ leaders, the ministers discussed preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. [They] agreed to take additional joint steps to ensure success of the given event," the ministry said.

Read also

Russia clarifies key goals of Sochi Congress for Syrian opposition

The phone call was requested by the Turkish side, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone to discuss the situation in Syria, including near Afrin, where Turkey is conducting a military operation.

"The two presidents discussed final preparations for the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. The sides expressed the hope that it will be a representative Congress and will help reach lasting political settlement in Syria in conformity with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 and agreements reached within the Astana process," the Kremlin said.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is due to take place in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 29-30, 2018. The peace conference is expected to bring together about 1,500 participants. Among them are delegations from Syria and observers, largely from the United Nations. The congress is expected to set up a commission drafting a new Syrian constitution.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
4
Lukoil CEO warns against sharp growth in oil prices up to $150
5
Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program
6
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
7
Russia must focus on structural reforms, deputy PM says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама