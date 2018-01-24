Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss preparations for Syria peace congress

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has focused on preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in a phone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Implementing contacts of the two countries’ leaders, the ministers discussed preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. [They] agreed to take additional joint steps to ensure success of the given event," the ministry said.

The phone call was requested by the Turkish side, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone to discuss the situation in Syria, including near Afrin, where Turkey is conducting a military operation.

"The two presidents discussed final preparations for the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi. The sides expressed the hope that it will be a representative Congress and will help reach lasting political settlement in Syria in conformity with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 and agreements reached within the Astana process," the Kremlin said.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is due to take place in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on January 29-30, 2018. The peace conference is expected to bring together about 1,500 participants. Among them are delegations from Syria and observers, largely from the United Nations. The congress is expected to set up a commission drafting a new Syrian constitution.