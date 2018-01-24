Russian Politics & Diplomacy
French envoy says it’s time to mend Moscow-Paris relations

World
January 24, 18:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann has said the time has come to improve relations between Russia and France in all areas.

Read also
French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire

France disapproves of US extraterritorial sanctions leading to tension with Russia

"I am very happy to be appointed to Russia. After getting acquainted with Great Britain and China (Bermann was the French ambassador to those countries), I am glad to get to know Russia. It is an important time now for a reset in relations between France and Russia," she told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

"I believe that political relations, even if they have never interrupted, bear the burden of a number of circumstances. Therefore, my ambitions are to strengthen the ties between the two countries, including at citizens’ level as part of the Trianon Dialogue (the Russian-French civil society forum)," she stressed.

ASS news agency will be the forum’s general information partner.

