Poll reveals most Moldovans support integration into Eurasian Economic Union

World
January 24, 16:34 UTC+3 CHISINAU

According to the results of the survey, 52% of those polled trust Moldova’s President Igor Dodon who is critical of the EU Association Agreement signed by the government

CHISINAU, January 24. /TASS/. Most Moldovan citizens are in favor of integration into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a survey conducted by the Association of Sociology and Demography of Moldova has shown.

"In case of a potential referendum on Moldova’s foreign policy, 42.5% would vote for the EAEU, and 37% - for the European Union," the association’s President Victor Mocanu said on Wednesday.

According to the results of the survey, 52% of those polled trust Moldova’s President Igor Dodon who is critical of the EU Association Agreement signed by the government. He is followed by leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity, Maia Sandu, who represents the pro-European opposition (19.3%). Prime Minister Pavel Filip and leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Moldova Vladimir Plahotniuc are backed by 4.5% and 3.7% respectively.

According to the Moldovan president, the country should play a more active role on the post-Soviet space, in particular, within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the EAEU. In his view, economic self-sufficiency and stability in the country depend on that.

The survey was commissioned by the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarism and Observance of Suffrage of the CIS Member-Countries' Citizens. It was conducted from January 12 to January 18 in 91 inhabited communities in Moldova (without the Transnistrian region), with 1,783 people interviewed. The margin of error is estimated at 2.4%.

