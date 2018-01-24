Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Damascus slams US allegations about use of chemical weapons

World
January 24, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Al Mayadeen TV channel, about 30 people suffered from ammonium chloride poisoning in Eastern Ghouta

Share
1 pages in this article
© DHA-Depo Photos via AP

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Damascus condemns "the lies and allegations made by the US State Secretary and French Foreign Minister about the use of chemical weapons," a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry said as cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Read also

Russia suggests UN SC set up new mechanism to probe Syria chemical attacks

The source pointed out that "Syria has always been fully cooperative and provided all that is necessary to conduct an unbiased, objective, and professional investigation into the use of chemical weapons, while the West was the one to obstruct this investigation and exercised various types of pressure on investigation teams to politicize it."

The source added that "those who promote and fabricate such lies" seek "to obstruct any effort that would contribute to finding a way out of the crisis in Syria."

On Wednesday, Associated Press reported citing "activists and rescue teams" that "the Syrian government launched an attack with suspected poisonous gas that affected nearly 20 civilians in a rebel-held suburb near Damascus."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said addressing a conference on chemical weapons in Paris that "the recent attacks in Eastern Ghouta raise serious concerns that Bashar al-Assad may be continuing to use chemical weapons against his own people."

According to the Al Mayadeen TV channel, about 30 people suffered from ammonium chloride poisoning in Eastern Ghouta, while at least two children died. Militants are believed to have disguised the poisonous powder as table salt.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russian envoy slams Trump’s remarks on Iran deal as tactic to blackmail EU
3
Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
6
Screening ban for The Death of Stalin based on expert opinions — Kremlin
7
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама