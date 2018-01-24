Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia prepares visit to Syria by OPCW experts — envoy

World
January 24, 3:15 UTC+3

The Syrian government invited OPCW investigators to districts liberated from militants, where abandoned warehouses with chemical weapons were found

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, January 24. /TASS/. Russia is trying to organize a visit by experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to Syria, where they can examine chemical agents seized from militants, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia suggests setting up UN Independent Mechanism of Investigation for Syria

According to the Russian diplomat, the Syrian government invited OPCW investigators to districts liberated from militants, where abandoned warehouses with chemical weapons were found.

"We have access. We are trying to organize a visit by the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission from The Hague, so that [they] can take a look at this and make conclusions," Nebenzya said.

The Syrian authorities have consistently rejected accusations of using chemical weapons and blamed terrorists for such incidents. In August 2017, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters in Damascus that hand grenades and grenade launcher rounds laden with irritants were found in abandoned militant arms depots. He said those munitions were manufactured on the territory of the United States and the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, the UN Security Council hold an emergency meeting on Russia’s initiative to discuss allegations of a new chemical incident in Syria. During the meeting, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya announced that Russia has prepared a draft resolution on setting up a new international investigative body be set up to establish facts of chemical incidents in Syria, which will operate "on the basis of scrupulous and incontestable evidence received by means of transparent and reliable methods.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
2
Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina
3
Russia’s advanced Mi-17A2 helicopters successfully tested in extreme cold
4
World’s first ever aluminum aircraft engine developed in Siberia
5
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
6
Russia to shell out $46 bln on defense spending in 2018
7
Thailand shows interest in purchasing Russian armored vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама