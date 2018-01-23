Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN SC to meet upon Russia’s request over reports on chemical attack in Syria

World
January 23, 21:08 UTC+3

The meeting would be convened at 15:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time)

UNITED NATIONS, January 23. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will have an open meeting later on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Syria, including reports on a new chemical attack in Damascus’ suburb, a spokesman for the Russian mission to the United Nations told TASS.

According to the spokesman, the meeting was requested by Russia.

Read also

Russia clarifies key goals of Sochi Congress for Syrian opposition

A spokesman for the mission of Kazakhstan, which is chairing the Security Council in January, said the meeting would be convened at 15:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time).

The meeting was initially planned as a closed-door one.

Associated Press said earlier citing White Helmets activists that the Syrian government had stages on Monday an attack with the use of presumably toxic gas that allegedly killed about 20 civilians in Douma near Damascus. The Syrian government, according to the agency, denies any use of chemical weapons.

Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen reported that at least two children had been killed and some 30 people had been poisoned by ammonium chloride in a Damascus suburb. According to the television channel, the incident took place in Eastern Ghouta. Toxic powder was allegedly disguised as edible salt.

Syrian conflict
Реклама