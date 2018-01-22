Laos hopes to continue military cooperation with Russia — PM

VIENTIANE, January 22. /TASS/. Laos hopes to continue military technical cooperation with Russia, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith said on Monday at a meeting with visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"We highly estimate the development of mutual relations between Russia and Laos at the current stage. It can be said that everything the Laotian Armed Forces now have is linked with Russia. We rely on Russia in future," he said.

The prime minister said he had received a report by his country’s defense minister, Chansamone Channhalat, about his talks with Shoigu earlier in the day. "The report has it that the Russian side attaches major significance to the implementation of agreements reached during my meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May 2016 and during my official visit to Russia last September," he added.