Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Argentina’s president arrives in Moscow for official visit

World
January 22, 17:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

After Moscow, the Argentine leader will attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos and will pay a visit to France

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Argentine President Mauricio Macri has arrived on a visit to Moscow.

Macri’s plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Monday. The Argentine president was welcomed at the airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Viktor Koronelli and Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio.

According to earlier reports, the program of the Argentine leader’s visit to Russia includes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a meeting with CEOs of Russia’s leading companies. Apart from that, he is expected to take part in the opening ceremony of a public garden named after Argentina.

Russia is the first stopover in Macri’s European tour. After Moscow, the Argentine leader will attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos and will pay a visit to France. Macri is accompanied by Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie and Secretary for Strategic Affairs Fulvio Pompeo.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
2
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
3
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
4
Russia’s celebrated short tracker Viktor Ahn barred from 2018 Olympics — source
5
Lavrov urges to focus on wiping out remaining hotbeds of terrorism in Syria
6
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
7
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама