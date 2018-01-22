Argentina’s president arrives in Moscow for official visit

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Argentine President Mauricio Macri has arrived on a visit to Moscow.

Macri’s plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Monday. The Argentine president was welcomed at the airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Ambassador to Argentina Viktor Koronelli and Argentine Ambassador to Russia Ricardo Lagorio.

According to earlier reports, the program of the Argentine leader’s visit to Russia includes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a meeting with CEOs of Russia’s leading companies. Apart from that, he is expected to take part in the opening ceremony of a public garden named after Argentina.

Russia is the first stopover in Macri’s European tour. After Moscow, the Argentine leader will attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos and will pay a visit to France. Macri is accompanied by Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie and Secretary for Strategic Affairs Fulvio Pompeo.