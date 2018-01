STRASBOURG, January 22. /TASS/. Italian politician Michele Nicoletti has become new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). He was endorsed for this positon at the opening of the PACE January session in Strasbourg on Monday.

Nicoletti was the only candidate, none of the PACE members was nominated for the position this time.

PACE’s president has a one-year term of office with a possibility of being extended for another year once.