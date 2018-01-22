Japan to seek to have North Korea change its policy, abandon its nuclear, missile program

TOKYO, January 22. /TASS/. The Japanese government is determined to pursue a decisive foreign policy aimed at forcing North Korea to change its policy and abandon nuclear and missile program, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday delivering a keynote address at the opening of a parliament session.

"The missile and nuclear program developed by North Korea is an unprecedented and very important threat looming over us," he said, adding that Tokyo will pursue a "decisive foreign policy," without succumbing to provocations "to have North Korea change its policy."

The premier added that Tokyo will pursue a "decisive foreign policy," without succumbing to provocations "to have North Korea change its policy." This diplomatic approach is aimed, in particular, at making sure that Pyongyang abandons its nuclear and missile program "completely, verifiably and irreversibly" and at tackling the issue of Japanese citizens abducted the North Korean intelligence services.

Tokyo is also going to strengthen its security, including by deploying the Aegis Ashore ground-based missile defense systems and developing new missiles.

Situation on Korean Peninsula

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have persisted because of Pyongyang’s ongoing efforts to develop its missile and nuclear programs and military drills conducted by the United States and its allies in the region. In particular, last year Pyongyang conducted hydrogen bomb and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.