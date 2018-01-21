UN Security Council to discuss situation in Syria on January 22 - French top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will discuss the situation in Syria at its meeting on Monday, January 22, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

"The UN Security Council will hold consultations on the situation in Syria tomorrow. France will stress the necessity of humanitarian assistance," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, he said France requests an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

On Saturday, Turkey’s General Staff announced beginning of the Olive Branch operation against the Kurds’ units near Afrin, where about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds live. Recent reports quote the Turkish Air Force have hit 153 targets in Afrin. According to Sky News Arabia, six civilians and three military were killed in the air strikes. The Turkish General Staff, however, insists all the killed and injured "are terrorists.".