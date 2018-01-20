Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Any military operation in Syria may affect National Dialogue Congress in Sochi - Iran

World
January 20, 16:09 UTC+3

Earlier on Saturday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the republic's Armed Forces had "actively" begun an operation in Syria's Afrin

SOCHI, January 20. /TASS/. Any ground operation in Syria may affect the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, due in Sochi on January 29-30, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari told reporters in a comment on Turkey’s operation in Syria’s Afrin.

"Any ground operation either positively or negatively may affect the Congress," he said. "We hope the guarantor countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran - TASS) will undertake measures to avoid it (affect - TASS)."

Earlier on Saturday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the republic's Armed Forces had "actively" begun an operation in Syria's Afrin. "An anti-terrorist operation in Afrin has actively begun," the Anadolu agency quoted the president as saying. "Manbij to follow," Erdogan added.

In recent months, Erdogan repeatedly spoke of a possibility to hold a military operation against groups, which are branches of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which Turkey had outlawed as a terrorist organization, in the Syrian district of Afrin.

On Friday, Turkey’s defense authority confirmed the military operation in Afrin "de facto began with artillery fire.".

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Countries
Syria
