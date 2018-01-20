Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkey has begun operation in Syria's Afrin - President Erdogan

World
January 20, 15:05 UTC+3

Turkey's President once again criticized the U.S. support to the Syrian Kurds

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP

ANKARA, January 20. /TASS/. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the republic's Armed Forces had "actively" begun an operation in Syria's Afrin.

"An anti-terrorist operation in Afrin has actively begun," the Anadoly agency quoted the president as saying.

Erdogan once again criticized the U.S. support to the Syrian Kurds.

Ankara believes that YPG and Syria’s Democratic Union party are an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey.

"PKK, YPG, PYD are same; changing names does not change fact they are terror organizations," the president said on Saturday.

In recent months, Erdogan repeatedly spoke of a possibility to hold a military operation against those groups in the Syrian district of Afrin.

On Friday, Turkey’s defense authority confirmed the military operation in Afrin "de facto began from artillery fire.".

