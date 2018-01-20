Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Leader of Moldova's rightwing opposition calls for leaving CIS

World
January 20, 0:13 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Earlier this week, Moldova's Liberal Party, which is known to advocate unification of the country with Romania, registered a bill on withdrawal from the CIS in parliament

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, January 20. /TASS/. The leader of Moldova's rightwing Party of Action and Solidarity, Maia Sandu spoke on Friday for the country's withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States.

"The right-wing parties have discussed the idea of Moldova's withdrawal from the CIS more than once but there was never enough political will to bring the whole story to an end," she told Moldovan television.

She claimed that the agreements, which Moldova had signed in the framework of the CIS, "[...] are used for political purposes and hence they don't bring any real benefits."

Sandu said it was important for Moldova to build good relations with CIS member-states including Russia.

"Still cooperation should be based on the principle of mutual respect, as long as it is possible in the conditions where one partner [an obvious reference to Russia TASS] doesn't always play by the rules," she said.

Earlier this week, Moldova's Liberal Party, which is known to advocate unification of the country with Romania, registered a bill on withdrawal from the CIS in parliament.

It alleges that Russia has violated the agreements adopted by the CIS, as it supports what "the separatist regime in Transdniestria [the much-troubled independence-minded Dniester region, also known as the self-proclaimed unrecognized Dniester Republic TASS]" and keeps its peacekeeping contingent there.

Moldova ratified the document on instituting the CIS in April 1994.

In the meantime, President Igor Dodon said he would not admit Moldova’s departure from the CIS.

"I find it unacceptable, as this step would deal a blow to the interests of Moldovan people, in the first place," he told TASS. "We’ll do our best to prevent it."

Withdrawal from the CIS would create huge risks for Moldova that signed hundreds of agreements within its framework and about 600,000 Moldovans are working in Russia, Dodon said.

He promised the decision would not take effect even if the parliament adopted it.

"Withdrawal from the CIS takes twelve months and a parliamentary election is to be held at the end of the year and the Socialist Party will come to power," Dodon said. "The Socialists will cancel this decision."

Members of the Democratic Party of Moldova, which controls the majority of seats in the country’s unicameral parliament, have sized up the Liberals’ motion as the start of an election campaign.

"The Democratic Party has never advocated this kind of an approach," the party press secretary Vitalie Gamurari told reporters. "We’ve never seen any problems in keeping up relations in the format of the former Soviet Union simultaneously with the process of European integration.

"This is probably an election campaign of a sort," he said, adding that the Liberals had not spoken about Moldova’s withdrawal from the CIS previously.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
10 years of Time magazine’s Person of the Year
14
The White House all decorated for Christmas
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Wreckage of Soviet plane shot down over Auschwitz in 1945 found in Poland
2
Northern Afghanistan turning into springboard for international terrorism — Lavrov
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
US setting up alternative government bodies in large parts of Syria — Lavrov
5
SMP Racing chief says never paid F1 Team Williams for taking Russia’s Sirotkin on board
6
Gazprom receives permit to build second line of Turkish Stream gas pipeline
7
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама