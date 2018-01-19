Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkey’s armed forces carry out strikes against Kurds’ positions in Syria’s Afrin — media

World
January 19, 14:57 UTC+3 ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that "the operation in Afrin against the terror forces may start any moment"

ANKARA, January 19. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces have carried out at least 10 strikes against positions of the Kurdish troops of the Self-Defense Forces (linked to the Democratic Union Party - TASS) in Afrin, northern Syria, Haberturk TV reported on Friday.

Syrian Kurds

Lavrov doubts US plans to train Kurds in Syria will help resolve Afrin crisis

According to the channel, the gun fire was opened from the bordering Turkish province of Hatay. The Kurdish units fired several shells over Turkey’s territory in return, the channel reported.

Ankara does not rule out the possibility of carrying out an operation against Kurds from the Democratic Union Party and the Self-Defense Forces which it regards as a Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, an organization that is recognized as terrorist in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that "the operation in Afrin against the terror forces may start any moment."

On Tuesday, the Turkish armed forces deployed at least 10 tanks to the border with Syria. According to Haberturk, mobilization is being carried out in the bordering region.

Syrian conflict
