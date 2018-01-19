Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kazakhstan thanks Russia for supporting its presidency in UN Security Council

World
January 19, 5:21 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Lavrov said that Russia "appreciated the topics that Kazakhstan has put on the agenda of the Security Council, and almost all members of the Security Council spoke about it today"

UNITED NATIONS, January 19. /TASS/. The authorities of Kazakhstan are grateful for the support that Russia rendered to the country's presidency in the United Nations Security Council, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I would like to emphasize that we are grateful to the Russian Federation for the support we received during our pre-election campaign to the Security Council, and during the first year of our presidency, and today. We implement our real-life strategic alliance and the policy of our mutual neighbourly co-operation, respect," he said.

Lavrov said that Russia "appreciated the topics that Kazakhstan has put on the agenda of the Security Council, and almost all members of the Security Council spoke about it today."

"I know that these initiatives are widely supported in the UN and we sincerely congratulate you on today's successful meeting chaired by the President of Kazakhstan. I am sure that tomorrow's event and under your chairmanship will be no less successful," Lavrov said.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Security Council chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan held a debate on the problem of the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

