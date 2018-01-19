Ukraine extremists armed with US antitank weapons systems - Russian OSCE ambassador

VIENNA, January 18. /TASS/. The nationalist battalion Azov is armed with US weapons, in particular TOW antitank missiles, while US drones and a reconnaissance plane have been spotted on the borders with some regions in Donbass since the start of this year, Russia’s OSCE Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich told a session of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday.

He said US Global Hawk drones have been seen this year on the border of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions at least three times, and the Boeing P-8A spy plane has been spotted once.

The Russian envoy said AirTronic USA has been sending hand-held grenade launches to Kiev since April 2017.