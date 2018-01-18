Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 50 burnt alive as bus catches fire in Kazakhstan

World
January 18, 11:12 UTC+3 ASTANA

Fifty-two people were killed when a bus burst into flames in Kazakhstan

© Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan/TASS

ASTANA, January 18. /TASS/. Fifty-two people were burnt alive when a bus burst into flames in western Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s emergencies committee said on Thursday.

The tragedy occurred at 10.30 a.m. local time (0430GMT) in the Irgyzsky district on the Samara-Shymkent highway, some 10 km from the Kalybai village. The Ikarus bus was carrying 55 passengers and two drivers, the spokesman said, giving no details on their citizenship.

Five passengers, who had managed to leave the bus, are receiving medical assistance. "Another 52 people died on the spot," he said.

Police, rescuers and doctors are working on the scene.

