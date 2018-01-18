Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Turkey discusses operation in Syria’s Afrin with Russia, US — deputy PM

World
January 18, 8:42 UTC+3 ANKARA

Turkey is still in talks with Russia and the United States over a possible operation against the city of Afrin in north Syria

ANKARA, January 17. /TASS/. Turkey is still in talks with Russia and the United States over a possible operation against the city of Afrin in north Syria, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Wednesday.

Syrian Kurds

Lavrov doubts US plans to train Kurds in Syria will help resolve Afrin crisis

"The negotiations with Russia and the United States are currently underway over this issue," he said answering a reporter’s question on Moscow’s and Washington’s stances concerning Turkey’s plans.

Ankara does not rule out an operation against Kurds from the Democratic Union Party and Self-Defense Forces, which are considered the Syrian branch of Kurdistan Workers’ Party recognized as terrorist by Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that "the Afrin operation against terrorist forces may start at any moment."

On Tuesday, Turkey’s Armed Forces moved about ten tanks to the Syrian border. According to the Haberturk television channel, recruiting is ongoing in the border region. Kurds report of Turkish artillery shelling border villages.

Topics
Syrian conflict
